Microsoft fixes AMD CPU performance issue with new update

San Francisco, Oct 22 Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 update that fixes some of the AMD CPU performance issues.

AMD and Microsoft both acknowledged that some users were seeing performance degradation when running Windows 11 on PCs with certain AMD processors. The first bug affected the L3 cache and increased latency up to three times. The second bug is related to the "preferred core" feature that allows a system to use the fastest individual CPU cores in a processor.

Now, AMD's latest chipset driver version 3.10.08.506 has been designed to "fully" restore the UEFI CPPC2 functionality in Windows 11 build 22000.189 or newer. The company published instructions on installing the new driver.

"AMD has verified that the behavior of UEFI CPPC2 ('preferred core') is working as intended on compatible AMD processors," the company says.

"AMD and Microsoft recommend that users promptly install this update on affected systems."

In addition to a dedicated fix aimed at Ryzen processors, Microsoft has patched other bugs affecting the overall experience of Windows 11.

This new update also includes a large amount of fixes like issues that prevent the Start menu from opening after the OS upgrade, and fixes to input delays for certain Bluetooth mice and keyboards.

Windows 11 is now available through a free upgrade on eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs pre-installed with Windows 11 worldwide.

According to the company, Windows 11 features powerful new experiences whether users are working on a school project, collaborating on a presentation for work, building a new app or creating your next big idea.

Windows 11 comes with redesigns of the Taskbar icons and Start menu. It also adds rounded corners for all program windows and built-in Teams chat.

