Microsoft fixes bug affecting Kaspersky antivirus platform

New Delhi, Nov 22 Microsoft has fixed a flaw in Windows 11 that affected antivirus platform by cyber security firm Kaspersky.

The latest release of Windows 11 called '22000.348' has fixed the vulnerability.

"We fixed a known issue that might prevent apps, such as Kaspersky apps, from opening after you attempt to repair or update the apps using the Microsoft Installer (MSI)," Microsoft said in an update.

Kaspersky also advised customers to avoid installing Microsoft's Windows updates, saying that there were affecting its antivirus app after installing updates for Windows 7 to Windows 11.

"After the installation of a Windows update Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Windows keeps functioning correctly and the security of the system remains intact. However errors may occur at attempts to upgrade the application, install a private patch or change the scope of the application components," it said.

"We recommend to temporarily refrain from installing the Windows updates listed," the Kaspersky update added.

Microsoft's own advisory suggested that to mitigate this issue, "you will need to uninstall the affected app, then install the latest version of the app."

Kaspersky highlighted 'KB5007215' as the problem update for users running its antivirus on Windows 11 systems.

