Microsoft quietly rolls out Windows Server 2002 ahead of Windows 11

San Francisco, Aug 22 Before the official launch of Windows 11 this year, Microsoft is quietly rolling out the next long-term version of Windows Server, known as Windows Server 2022, for mainstream users.

Windows Server 2022 comes in Standard, Datacenter and Datacenter: Azure Edition variants.

Its mainstream end date is October 13, 2026, and its extended end date is October 14, 2031, the company announced.

The LTSC (Long Term Servicing Channel) edition has support for five years as standard, and a decade of extended support.

Microsoft plans to release new versions of Windows Server every two to three years.

Windows Server 2022 is touted as version 21H2 like Windows 10.

New features in Windows Server 2022 included nested virtualisation on AMD processors, DNS-over-HTTPS, and strong encryption for SMB.

The tech giant has started testing its new Office Office UI, which is designed to complement Windows 11, with rounded corners and subtle changes.

The main changes are a rounded look to the Office ribbon bar, with subtle tweaks to some of the buttons throughout Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

Windows 11 will provide a "calm and creative space where you can pursue your passions through a fresh experience".

"From a rejuvenated Start menu to new ways to connect to your favourite people, news, games, and content — Windows 11 is the place to think, express, and create in a natural way," according to Microsoft.

