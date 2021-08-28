Microsoft Surface Duo 2 to come with Snapdragon 888: Report

New Delhi, Aug 28 Microsoft is expected to announce the Surface Duo 2 in October and now a Geekbench benchmark listing has revealed the hardware specifications of the device.

According to the details revealed by the Geekbench listing, the Surface Duo 2 will be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC and it will pack 8GB of RAM.

On the software side of things, the device will run Android 11 out of the box, reports GizmoChina.

The upcoming Surface Duo 2's camera will use machine learning and artificial intelligence to offer new camera experience that will significantly improve image processing.

Last month, a leaked video had appeared on YouTube to reveal the design of the upcoming smartphone.

It revealed that the device is equipped with two separate displays held together by a 360-degree rotating hinge.

The device was seen sporting a triple camera unit.

Original, the Surface Duo connects two PixelSense Fusion Displays to create one expansive 8.1-inch screen.

The Microsoft 365-packed device comes with a Dynamic 360-degree hinge that allows people to use each screen individually or together, across a variety of modes.

The device offers Dual 5.6-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, 6GB RAM (with two 128GB and 256GB RAM variants), a 3577 mAh battery and runs Android 10.

