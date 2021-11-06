Microsoft to host education-technology event on November 9

American tech-giant Microsoft will be hosting an event focused on education technology, next week.

According to The Verge, the company plans to discuss 'new and existing technology from Microsoft Education' on November 9 at 12 PM ET.

Microsoft described the event as: "Join us at 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Nov. 9, as we share an inside look at the latest tech solutions while examining gaps in learning left by the pandemic. Hear from Microsoft partners, school leaders and a few special guests, and learn about new and existing technology from Microsoft Education," read the statement.

As per The Verge, the event could unveil new hardware. The company just revealed a wave of new Surface products at an event in September.

For the unversed, the event arrives just over a month after the company released Windows 11, its next major operating system. Perhaps the company will detail upcoming education-focused updates on the way for Windows 11, as per The Verge.

( With inputs from ANI )

