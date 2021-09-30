Moto Tab G20 with 8-inch display, 5,100mAh battery launched in India

New Delhi, Sep 30 Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on Thursday launched a mid-range tablet called the 'Moto Tab G20' in India.

The Moto Tab G20 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base 3GB + 32GB variant. It will be available for purchase from Flipkart with sales starting from October 2.

"Aimed at making learning from home more intuitive and fun, the Moto Tab G20 comes with the cleanest software thanks to a pure Android experience," the company said in a statement.

The tab features an 8-inch IPS LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution of 800 x 1280 pixels and is also equipped with TDDI technology that promises clear visuals.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Helio P22T chipset coupled with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB native storage.

It runs on the stock version of Android 11 OS.

The tablet is equipped with a dedicated Google Kids space that offers pre-loaded content and customisations for children as well as parental control.

The tab houses 5MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera without flash storage with a dedicated microSD card slot. The device is backed by a 5,100mAh battery that is said to offer 15 hours of video playback and 18 hours of web browsing usage.

The Tab G20 tablet offers connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

