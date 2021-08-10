Motorola to unveil 'Edge 20' series on August 17

New Delhi, Aug 10 Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has announced that it will launch its upcoming "Edge 20" smartphone series on August 17.

"Change the game and top the leaderboard with the fastest 576Hz touch rate in the all-new #motorolaedge20. #FindYourEdge and emerge victorious as it launches 17th Aug, 12 PM on @Flipkart," the company wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.

"Breathe life into your content with a 25 per cent larger colour range in the all-new #motorolaedge20fusion! Its 90Hz HDR10+ AMOLED Display ensures fluid usage, each time," the company added, hinting at some specifications.

Recently, the company had posted some teasers on its official Instagram and Twitter accounts with the hashtag #FindYourEdge, suggesting an imminent launch of the Edge 20 lineup in India.

The Edge 20 series consists of three smartphones Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite and Edge 20 Pro. However, it's unclear if Motorola will bring all three smartphones to India or skip any model, a report said earlier.

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, sports a 6.7-inch FullHD+ 90 OLED screen and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The vanilla Edge 20, on the other hand, has a Snapdragon 778G chip at the helm and comes with a 6.7-inch FullHD+ 144Hz OLED panel and a 4,000mAh cell.

The Edge 20 Pro, which is the top-end model in the lineup, comes with the Snapdragon 870 SoC, 6.7-inch FullHD+ 144Hz OLED display and a 4,500mAh battery.

All three smartphones support 30W charging and feature 108MP primary and 32MP selfie cameras, according to a previous report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor