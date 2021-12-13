Musk mocks Finland PM for clubbing after Covid exposure

San Francisco, Dec 13 Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter to take a dig at Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin who recently faced criticism for partying in a nightclub despite knowing she had been exposed to Covid-19.

The meme shows a man in a bar asking a woman, "What do you do?". She replies, "I'm the Prime Minister of Finland," and the man reacts in shock.

Marin, 36, apologised recently after a gossip magazine released images of her partying till nearly 4 a.m. only hours after her Foreign Minister was diagnosed with coronavirus.

"I have been informed on Saturday night about Minister Haavisto's corona infection and at the same time received an assessment that there is no need for special measures. In this context, I was not instructed to avoid contacts," she said in a tweet.

Soon she noted that she should have double-checked the Covid-19 norms and she also expressed sorry for not realising that she needed to check the guidelines.

Musk last week tweeted that he is hiring Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineers who are passionate about solving day-to-day problems through AI.

"As always, Tesla is looking for hardcore AI engineers who care about solving problems that directly affect people's lives in a major way," Musk tweeted along with a link to apply for the job.

Interested candidates can apply by filling in fields like name, email, exceptional work done in software, hardware or AI, dropping their resume in the PDF format and hitting the Apply option.

As per the website, Tesla's AI and Autopilot unit develops and deploys autonomy at scale in vehicles, robots and more.

