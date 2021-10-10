New Google Pixel 6 leak teases Magic Eraser, device to get five years of updates

New leaks appear to confirm that the camera for the upcoming Google Pixel 6 will have a new Magic Eraser feature, and the devices will apparently get five years of Android security updates.

According to The Verge, a marketing website was showing images of Google marketing materials for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (the images have since been taken down). Screenshots showed the description for the previously leaked Magic Eraser, which will apparently be linked to Google Photos.

The description read, "Magic Eraser makes distractions disappear with a few taps. Remove strangers and unwanted objects in Google Photos, so the people and places that you capture remain the true stars."

As per The Verge, much of what was in the latest photos has been leaked or confirmed already; the Pixel 6 camera will have a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens, and the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 48MP telephoto lens.

( With inputs from ANI )

