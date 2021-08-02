New IT rules: Koo removes 2,385 accounts in July

New Delhi, Aug 2 Homegrown micro-blogging platform Koo on Monday said it removed a total of 2,385 accounts and took action on thousands more in the month of July in accordance with the new IT rules.

In its social media compliance report for July, the platform said that of the 3,431 Koos reported by the community, 14.5 per cent (498) were removed, while other action was taken against the rest 2,933.

Similarly, the social media platform took steps to proactively moderate 65,280 Koos, of which 2.9 percent (1,887) were removed while other action was taken against the rest - 63,393, it said in a statement.

'Other action' includes overlay, blur, ignore, warn, etc., related to Koos that do not comply with the guidelines in accordance with rule 4(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Koo was the first Indian social media platform to publicly publish its compliance report following the new IT guidelines.

The earlier report for June showed that of the 5,502 Koos reported by the Community, 22.7 per cent (1,253) were removed, while other action was taken against the rest 4,249.

Similarly, Koo took steps to proactively moderate 54,235 Koos, of which 2.2 per cent (1,996) were removed while other action was taken against the rest 52,239.

"As Koo gains tractions across India, we will ensure that Koo respects the law of the land and meets the requirements, enabling every country to define its own digital ecosystem. This Compliance Report is one step in that direction," Aprayameya Radhakrishna, Founder & CEO, Koo, had said in a statement.

Under the new IT rules, significant digital platforms (with over 5 million users) need to publish periodic compliance reports every month.

Twitter, Google and Facebook have also published their compliances reports in accordance with the new IT rules.

