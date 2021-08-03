New patent suggests Apple's iPhone 14 might sport both Touch, Face ID

While Apple is gearing up to introduce its upcoming iPhone 13 models later on in September, lately there's been a lot of buzz about the new introductions planned ahead of the highly anticipated launch event.

According to Mashable, the company has already planned ahead and is dealing with technologies that it sees fit to incorporate in future iterations of the iPhone.

Apple has now been granted a fresh patent, allowing the Cupertino-based tech giant to include Touch ID and Face ID on future iPhone models.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time that there are rumours about in-display Touch ID and Face ID being incorporated within the iPhone.

There have been numerous talks that the iPhone 14 series would see Touch ID embedded within the Power button, similar to how it's implemented on a number of current Android smartphones.

While no solid details have been heard so far, it's up to Apple when it decides to incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor on future iPhones.

Mashable reported that this new Apple patent describes how the corporate could integrate a picture sensor into the device's display to read a user's fingerprints.

Interestingly, Apple could also use an equivalent approach to integrate Face ID into the display. This can allow the iPhone to feature a full-screen display with no notch and no punch-holes for the depth-sensing lenses.

The upcoming iPhone 13 series is predicted to arrive with a smaller notch and future iPhone models could give it a miss altogether.

As per Mashable, Apple's ultimate goal might be a full-screen experience with no distortion and using the techniques mentioned within the patent, the company could pull it off.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor