Next version of Vivo OriginOS coming on December 9

OriginOS, which is Vivo's platform of choice for its Chinese phones, is about to get a new version.

As per GSM Arena, the new release is coming on December 9 and it will be called OriginOS Ocean. According to reports at least a dozen phones will be in the first wave to receive it.

The new OriginOS (which is technically a UI on top of Android's kernel) will bring improved features for mobile use, as well as easy cross-device navigation with PC and file transfers.

Design-wise it will keep the grid system with multiple widgets and gesture navigations which became a hit among Vivo users when the first OriginOS came out.

The company will release the official closed beta list once the event takes place in 10 days, but leaksters already revealed its preliminary version. They are mostly flagships, as well as a handful of mid-range phones from the S series.

Here's the full list of phones receiving the update, but bear in mind it is about the Chinese versions of these handsets:

1. Vivo X70 Pro+2. Vivo X70 Pro3. Vivo X704. Vivo X60 Pro+5. Vivo X60t Pro+6. Vivo X60 Pro7. Vivo X608. Vivo S10 Pro9. Vivo S1010. Vivo S911. Vivo iQOO 8 Pro12. Vivo iQOO 813. Vivo iQOO 7

There is no news on whether other phones from the brand will be added to the list of devices receiving the update.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor