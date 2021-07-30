Now remix with Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga on Apple GarageBand app

Cupertino (California), July 30 Apple has announced that GarageBand for iOS and iPadOS, the most popular music creation app in the world, will now help creators with all-new sound packs from top artists Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga and leading music producers.

Anyone can now develop their remix skills in GarageBand with two new in-app Remix Sessions featuring Lipa and Gaga.

Music can also create their own songs, using seven new downloadable Producer Packs created for GarageBand by Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch and TRAKGIRL, Apple said in a statement late on Thursday.

"GarageBand continues to be a catalyst for music creation making it easy for novices to get started and for seasoned pros to develop their ideas on the go," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

"For this update, we've collaborated with an incredible group of artists and producers to give music an amazing collection of new sounds to play with, and we hope even more people will be inspired to tap into their creativity and start making music in GarageBand," Borchers added.

All-new Remix Sessions and Producer Packs are now available as a free download from the Sound Library in GarageBand 2.3.11, the latest version of the app, for iOS and iPadOS.

During these sessions, anyone can interact with these hits just as an artist would in the studio, hearing isolated vocals, beats, and individual instruments that provide the foundational elements of a song.

With touch instruments and thousands of Apple Loops available in GarageBand, users can let their creativity run wild, taking their remix in any direction from Hip Hop to EDM, or any combination of sounds they dream up.

"It's amazing to see Apple bringing my music to life in GarageBand, so now anyone can experience how I made ‘Break My Heart' no matter where they are. Music has the power to bring people together, and this is doing that in such an exciting way," said Lipa.

Gaga added: "GarageBand is my idea bank and where I start my songwriting, so I'm excited to make my song ‘Free Woman' available as a Remix Session".

