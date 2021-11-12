Old iPhone sold for Rs 64 lakh, check out reason

IPhones are relatively expensive compared to other smartphones. An iPhone of 2017 model has been sold for around Rs 64 lakh. The iPhone X was launched by Apple in 2017. One person sold the phone for 86,001 US dollars (about 63.96 lakh). The reason behind that is also interesting. All iPhone phones have a lightning port for charging. This means that the charging and headphone socket provided to the iPhone phone is not like any other phone. But this time around, the company was expected to offer a USB Type-C port in the iPhone 13. But the company has not changed anything in this phone either. The company offered its own lightning port phone. So a young engineer has installed a USB C port on the iPhone X and it is working successfully.

After putting Type C port in iPhone X, he took the phone out for auction on eBay. According to iMore, the first iPhone in history with a Type C charging port has been sold for 86,000 dollar. The iPhone X with USB Type C charging socket was auctioned on November 1. After the news spread on social media, the bid started increasing. The initial bid was 1,600 dollar. Later, the bid increased to 86,000 dollar. One person offered 86,000 dollar for an iPhone with this Type C charging port.

Ken Pillonel is a young man who installed a Type C charging socket in his iPhone. It has become the world's first iPhone with a Type C charging socket. It is also used for data transfer along with phone charging from the Type-C socket installed by the iPhone. Ken Pillonel is studying robotics at the Swiss Feder Institute of Technology. He is now pursuing a master's degree in the same field.