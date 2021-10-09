OnePlus 9 RT specifications, launch date revealed

OnePlus has revealed the launch date and specifications for the OnePlus 9 RT ahead of the smartphone's official launch.

As per GSM Arena, the OnePlus 9 RT will launch in China on October 13, which means next week.

Although OnePlus will initially unveil the new smartphone in China, it is speculated to come to India as well. OnePlus 9 RT release date in India is yet to be announced.

The OnePlus 9 RT will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It will sport a 120Hz E4 screen and pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging. The 9 RT will feature a 50MP primary camera.

OnePlus didn't reveal how much RAM the 9 RT will come with, but thanks to Geekbench, we know it will have 12GB RAM onboard. However, there will likely be an 8GB option as well.

The phone maker also confirmed that 9 RT will have two colour options including black and grey and said that the smartphone will be up for pre-orders in China starting October 13, with the first sale on October 19.

We are still four days away from the launch, so expect OnePlus to reveal more about the 9 RT in the lead-up to the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

