Oneplus Nord 2 5g blasts in coat of a Delhi lawyer

OnePlus Nord series phones are experiencing frequent explosions. In early August, OnePlus Nord 2 explosion was reported. After which again OnePlus Nord 2 5G explosion was reported. Delhi-based lawyer Gaurav Gulati's new OnePlus Nord 25G exploded. "My phone caught fire when I was in my chamber," said Gaurav Gulati. The incident took place in Delhi's Tees Hazari Court. It exploded like a bomb after the phone caught fire. I saw smoke coming out of my coat pocket. The phone exploded in the coat before I knew it. The blast caused serious injuries to Gaurav's abdomen, ears and eyes. The smoke from the fire in the phone made it difficult to breathe. There was darkness before Gaurav's eyes. Gaurav is currently undergoing treatment.

Gaurav has also lodged a complaint against OnePlus at the police station after the incident. He is going to fight a legal battle against the company. He posted on social media after the blast in Gaurav's phone. OnePlus then interacted with him.

A man from OnePlus visited Gaurav and demanded the phone to take with him for investigation. But Gaurav refused to give him the phone as it was a police case. After the incident, Gaurav expressed concern over the management of OnePlus.

Gaurav also said that he did not get any help from OnePlus. The company says that until we get the phone we will not pay any compensation till it is investigated. The OnePlus Nord phone was bought by Gaurav ten days ago. Has was using the phone since 2-3 days. Gaurav said the mobile battery was 90 per cent charged when the phone exploded.