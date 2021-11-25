OnePlus RT, Buds Z2's India launch date is here!

OnePlus' much-awaited OnePlus RT and Buds Z2 TWS earphones will be launched in India on December 16.

The OnePlus 9RT comes with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, 6.62" FullHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen, Android 11-based ColorOS 12, 50MP triple camera, 16MP selfie camera, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging, as per GSM Arena.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Buds Z2, feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and pack an 11mm dynamic driver in each bud. The TWS have Dolby Atmos support and are IP55 rated.

The Buds Z2 are said to provide up to five hours of playback with ANC enabled and up to seven hours without it, as per GSM Arena.

Reportedly, the charging case can offer up to 38 hours of endurance, and due to Warp Charge, a quick 10-minute charge will get users up to five hours of listening.

( With inputs from ANI )

