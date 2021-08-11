OnePlus teases new device announcement at the same time as Samsung's event

Samsung's August Unpacked event is scheduled to take place today with foldable devices and wearables set to be unveiled, but it appears that OnePlus wants to steal its thunder.

The Chinese company recently shared a teaser on its social media handles, suggesting that it could soon unveil a dual-screen phone. The tweet features a brief video clip with some kind of two-screened mobile device, although it's unclear exactly what we should expect.

OnePlus will be holding an event for this mystery device today, August 11 at 10 am ET, which is the same time that Samsung Unpacked is set to kick off.

The tweet read, "8.11 10am ET."

LG has already done the second-screen phone case thing (more than once), so if that's all OnePlus has up its sleeve it could be a little disappointing. That said, the durability of Samsung's early foldable devices has been disappointing and this could be a way for OnePlus to poke the bear on its big day.

We have not seen or heard any rumours about any new OnePlus hardware, which leads us to believe it may be announcing a concept device.

At first glance, the upcoming device looks to be a foldable one, but upon a closer look, it becomes clear that this device has two displays that might be joined by a hinge and not actually a flexible display that folds like Samsung's.

From the teaser, it looks like there are two displays with minimal bezels, the left side of one display has a volume rocker, and the right side of the other display has a power key and physical alert slider.

Samsung is all set to launch its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 tonight during a virtual event, reported The Verge.

The South Korean tech giant is also expected to launch new Galaxy Watches running Google's Wear OS 3. Rumours also suggest a new pair of wireless earbuds, Galaxy Buds 2. There's also the possibility of a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 3 launching at the event.

