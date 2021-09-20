OPPO A16 with 5,000mAh battery, AI triple camera launched in India

New Delhi, Sep 20 OPPO on Monday launched its new smartphone OPPO A16 in India as the successor to OPPO A15 that was launched last year.

Priced at Rs 13,990 for the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, OPPO A16 comes in Crystal Black and Pearl Blue colour options.

OPPO is offering up to Rs 750 cashback on leading bank cards i.e., HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Federal Bank, BOB. Also, you can avail Easy EMI options from financers like Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financials, TVS Credit Finance, Home Credit, and Mahindra Finance.

Customer can even enjoy instant cashback up to Rs 1,500 by purchasing it from Paytm.

In terms of specifications, the OPPO A16 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display bearing a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels, 71 percent NTSC colour gamut, 480 nits brightness, and a standard screen refresh rate of 60Hz.

Under the hood, the device has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. The smartphone also has a microSD card slot to let you expand the storage further.

The device comes with a dual-camera setup. There is a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. It will run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. There is also a headphone jack for the wired earphone lovers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor