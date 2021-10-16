OPPO ‘F19s’ another decent contender in mid-range segment
By IANS | Published: October 16, 2021 11:18 AM2021-10-16T11:18:04+5:302021-10-16T11:30:13+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 16 With an aim to further expand its presence in the Indian market, OPPO has launched its latest mid-range smartphone F19s ahead of Diwali.
Priced at Rs 19,990, F19s is an addition to the current F-series line-up that includes the F19, F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G.
The smartphone is available in the glowing black and glowing golden finishes.
We used the golden glow-coloured device with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for a week and here is what we think about the device.
In terms of design, the smartphone scores good marks. The back of the device displays a small OPPO logo and a vertically-placed back camera module that juts out a bit.
At the bottom of the device, the company has placed a USB C-type charging port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
On the right, the phone sports a power button, while the volume buttons are positioned on the left side, next to the SIM tray. The SIM tray accommodates two SIM cards and a microSD card.
The phone also has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.
The smartphone features a 6.43-inch full-HD+
