OPPO Find N foldable phone to launch on Dec 15

Shenzhen, Dec 9 Smartphone maker OPPO on Thursday announced that it is all set to launch its first foldable smartphone 'OPPO Find N 5G' on December 15 through the company's INNO Day 2021 event.

It will rival the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Xiaomi Mi MIX FOLD, and Huawei Mate X2 foldables.

"This is our first foldable flagship smartphone - a result of four years of intense R&D and 6 generations of prototypes. This device is OPPO's answer to the future of smartphones, and one that I've been truly excited about since taking on the role as chief product officer at OPPO," Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer, OPPO, said in a statement.

The company's INNO Day 2021 event will showcase the technological advancements that the company has developed over the past year and also give out strategy updates.

He added that the Find N will be a beautiful and user-friendly device.

The upcoming foldable smartphone may feature a rotating camera module that will allow users to click high-quality selfies using the main sensor.

It is said to sport a 7.8- to 8.0-inch OLED screen with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is likely to offer a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform.

Ever since OPPO Inno Day started in 2019, the event has been considered as the precursor of the company's roadmap. At the inaugural OPPO Inno Day 2019, OPPO illustrated its integrated ecosystem of cutting-edge technologies, including AR Glasses, 5G CPE, and smartwatch.

Last year, OPPO showcased three conceptual products, including a rollable phone. For 2021, OPPO is digitalising the launch event and exhibitions.

