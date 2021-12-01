Oppo Find X4 Pro confirms chipset, officially slated for Q1 2022 release

As Qualcomm introduced its latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, many companies raced to pledge allegiance to the SoC, announcing their flagship will be powered by the chip.

According to GSM Arena, one of these companies was Oppo which also officially revealed when to expect the Find X4 Pro i.e. "the first quarter of 2022". This is the first time anything official has been heard regarding the new Find X series.

Last Wednesday a leakster had suggested the Find X4 Pro will be a slight upgrade over the already great Find X3 Pro, bringing faster charging (80W, up from 65W), as well as the expected new Snapdragon.

Cameras on the back are likely to remain 50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP telephoto but with updated sensors, while the screen is likely to stay 6.7" OLED with 1440p resolution and adaptive high refresh rate.

Both the Find X2 Pro and Find X3 Pro had arrived in March, so it is fair to say the Find X4 Pro will follow suit within the promised timeframe.

As per GSM Arena, the bigger question is how quickly Oppo will bring the phone outside China as previously it took the company between 4 and 12 weeks to schedule a global launch.

