OPPO Reno7, Reno7 Pro India price revealed ahead of launch

New Delhi, Nov 30 OPPO is planning to announce the Reno7 lineup in India by January next year and now ahead of it, the pricing details of the devices have leaked online.

The Reno7 is likely to be priced between Rs 28,000 to Rs 31,000, while the Pro model will go for anywhere between Rs 41,000 to Rs 43,000, reports GSMArena.

OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 12.

It houses a triple rear camera setup that has a 50MP primary sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. The hole-punch cut out on the screen houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G has a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports 65W fast charging.

OPPO Reno7 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone shares the same front and back cameras as its Pro counterpart, although the main rear camera here features a 64 MP sensor as opposed to the 50 MP shooter on the Pro.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone packs the same 4,500 mAh battery but the charging speed tops out at 60W.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor