OPPO unveils next-gen under-display camera tech

New Delhi, Aug 4 With an aim to deliver full-screen experience to users, global smartphone brand OPPO on Wednesday unveiled its next-generation under-screen camera (USC) technology for smartphones.

"This new under-screen camera solution solves many technical and manufacturing-related challenges that have plagued under-screen camera technology since the beginning of its development," the company said in a statement.

"Breakthroughs include resolving issues such as inconsistent display quality in the screen area above the under-screen camera, poor image quality caused by obstruction of the camera by the screen, as well as issues with product reliability and lifespan," it added.

With regards to the camera, OPPO's US Research Institutes have developed a series of imaging AI algorithms including diffraction reduction, HDR and AWB to reduce some of the negative side effects typically found in under-screen cameras, such as blurry images and image glare.

OPPO has also trained its AI diffraction reduction model using tens of thousands of images to control problems caused by diffraction at the light source, allowing users to capture clearer, more natural-looking images.

The company, further, said that it will continue its research and development into hardware design and algorithmic processing capabilities to further optimize its under-screen camera technology, with the end goal of bringing a more immersive, true full-screen under-screen camera system to users worldwide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor