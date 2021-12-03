Opt-out rate for mobile app tracking to decline by 2023: Gartner

New Delhi, Dec 3 As Apple and Google aim to control mobile app tracking on their respective platforms, the opt-out rate for mobile app tracking is expected to decline from 85 per cent in 2021 to 60 per cent by 2023 as consumers gain experience with untargeted ads, a new Gartner report has said.

While Apple has added new privacy features in iOS for consumers to manage how they are tracked, marketers must demonstrate the benefit to consumers in allowing mobile app tracking.

"Roughly one-quarter of consumers would allow tracking if they are familiar with the brand or publisher that's requesting tracking, especially as part of an explicit value exchange, such as in cash rewards, coupons, discounts or loyalty points," said Andrew Frank, vice president and distinguished analyst in the Gartner Marketing practice.

"Although Apple terms prohibit developers from offering people incentives for granting permission to track on iOS devices, marketers and consumers are finding workarounds," he said in a statement.

Marketers should ensure that their consented data collection provides tangible value to customers and educate them on exactly how it does so.

The should make changing privacy behaviors and settings easy and seamless with self-service privacy and preference site features and work with publishers to optimize contextual targeting and measurement in the absence of tracking data, the report said.

"Consumers, especially younger ones, are turning toward commerce options that emphasise convenience and discovery, both hallmarks of social commerce. The share of consumers who have made purchases through social platforms has increased, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic," the report noted.

