Pat Cummins' post on Covid donation most retweeted Tweet in India

New Delhi, Dec 9 Australian cricketer Pat Cummins' post about his donation to Covid-19 relief in India was the most Retweeted Tweet of the year in 2021, Twitter announced on Thursday.

As the second Covid wave hit India, people from across the world came forward to support the country. Among them was Australian cricketer Pat Cummins who made a donation towards Covid relief in India, and took to Twitter to encourage others to do the same.

"The generosity of the Tweet received gratitude from people all over the country, making this the most Retweeted Tweet in India in 2021. This Tweet was also the most Quote Tweeted this year," Twitter said in a statement.

The 'Most Liked Tweet' was Virat Kohli's post announcing the birth of his daughter Vamika.

Among the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet sharing a picture of him getting his first Covid-19 vaccine was the most tweeted one. This tweet also expressed gratitude to doctors, scientists and medical workers for their undeterred contribution towards the Covid-19 battle.

The 'Most Liked Tweet' in the government was Modi's post congratulating #TeamIndia for their historic test win against Australia at the Gabba.

In business, the most retweeted tweet was Ratan Tata's post celebrating Tata Son's Air India win.

Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, tweeted a heartfelt note saying, "Welcome back, Air India", with an iconic picture of the early Air India planes.

His tweet was also the most liked tweet in business this year.

In entertainment, actor Vijay's tweet about the first look of his much-awaited movie #Beast was the most retweeted and the most liked one.

Bitcoin made it to the list of most popular conversations of the year on the platform.A

