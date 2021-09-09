PUBG Mobile emerges as most downloaded mobile game worldwide for Aug 2021

New Delhi, Sep 9 PUBG Mobile from Tencent was the top grossing mobile game worldwide for August 2021with approximately $270 million in player spending, which represented 4.7 per cent growth from August 2020.

Acording to Sensor Tower, about 61.4 per cent of PUBG Mobile's revenue was from China, where it has been localized as Game For Peace, followed by 9 per cent from the United States and 6.5 per cent from Turkey.

Honor of Kings from Tencent was the second highest earning mobile game worldwide for August 2021 with $256.2 million in gross revenue, which represented approximately 3 per cent year-over-year growth from August 2020.

About 95 per cent of Honor of Kings' revenue was from China, followed by 2 per cent from Taiwan. The next top grossing game was Genshin Impact from miHoYo, followed by Fate/Grand Order from Sony's Aniplex and Pokemon GO from Niantic.

The global mobile games market generated $7.7 billion from player spending across the App Store and Google Play in August 2021, marking an increase of 8.6 per cent year-over-year.

In India, PUBG Mobile and many other apps are banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, since they were involved in activities causing prejudice to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

