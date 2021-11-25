PUBG Mobile surpasses $7bn in lifetime revenue globally

New Delhi, Nov 25 PUBG Mobile from Tencent has surpassed $7 billion in 'worldwide lifetime player spending' across Apple App Store and Google Play Store, following a record Q3 growth.

So far this year, PUBG Mobile, combined with player spending from the Chinese localisation of the title 'Game for Peace', has accumulated $2.6 billion in revenue, ranking as the number two grossing mobile game worldwide behind 'Honor of Kings' (also from Tencent) and above Genshin Impact from miHoYo at number three, reports Sensor Tower.

PUBG Mobile has consistently picked up more than $700 million per quarter this year, hitting a record $771 million in Q3 2021. The title has generated $8.1 million per day on an average so far in 2021.

China ranks as the title's number one revenue generating market globally for PUBG Mobile, with its variant of the title Game For Peace, picking up close to $4 billion in the country till date, or nearly 57 per cent of total global player spending (this analysis does not include revenue from third-party Android stores).

Outside of China, PUBG Mobile has picked up more than $3 billion. The US ranks number two for player spending at 11.8 per cent of total revenue, while Japan rounds out the top three countries with 4.2 per cent.

The App Store accounts for the lion's share of player spending globally, accumulating 81 per cent of total revenue.

Google Play, meanwhile, accounts for 19 per cent of revenue. Outside of China, the App Store accounts for 56.6 per cent of spend while Google Play represents 43.4 per cent.

In India, PUBG Mobile and many other apps are banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, since they were allegedly involved in activities causing a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

