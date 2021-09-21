realme 8i offers premium look, powerful specs

New Delhi, Sep 21 With the aim to woo the younger audience, fast-growing smartphone brand realme has recently come up with a new smartphone realme 8i in India, which was launched along with realme 8s 5G, for the upcoming festive season.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. It is available in space black and space purple colour variants.

The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary camera and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

We used its 6GB+128GB storage variant for a while and here's how it fared.

In terms of design, the smartphone looks beautiful in the space purple colour option. It is a cool gradient between deeper violet hues and silver glares. The body might look metallic, but it is made of plastic.

With around 194 grams, the smartphone can easily be used single-handedly.

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch display along with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, which is said to be the first in this price range.

Compared to 60Hz, 120Hz delivers noticeably smoother visual effects and 6 different refresh rates

