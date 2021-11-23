realme GT 2 Fold may come with reverse inward hinge

Beijing, Nov 23 realme is reportedly planning to enter the foldable smartphone market with the launch 'realme GT Fold 2' featuring a reverse inward hinge.

According to a reliable leakster Ice Universe, the images showcase a camera setup with two 50MP shooters and a 6.5-inch cover AMOLED screen. Unfolded, the device becomes an 8-inch AMOLED tablet with a USB-C port on the bottom right side, reports GSMArena.

There will be one more camera in the upper right corner.

Other competing brands like OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi and Honor will all enter the foldable race by the end of this year or at the beginning of the next one with a total volume of about 17 million units

realme is also set to advance into the high-end smartphone market, CEO Sky Li has revealed.

The brand has solidified its position as one of the major players in the budget and mid-range smartphone segment.

Earlier this year, realme successfully entered the flagship killer segment with the release of its GT series.

The founder and CEO has revealed the company's plan to compete with top smartphone brands in the ultra-premium segment through a tweet.

