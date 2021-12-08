realme GT 2 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to launch on Dec 9

Beijing, Dec 8 Chinese smartphone maker realme is set to launch its ultra-premium smartphone "realme GT 2 Pro' with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor on December 9.

The realme GT 2 Pro will be the company's first-ever smartphone to sport the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and it is expected to start at over $800 (Rs 59,500)

The new Snapdragon 8 leads the way into a new era of premium mobile technology equipped with cutting-edge 5G, AI, gaming, camera, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies to transform the next generation of flagship devices.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be adopted by global OEMs and brands, including Black Shark, Honor, iQOO, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, Redmi, SHARP, Sony Corporation, vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE, with commercial devices expected by the end of 2021.

Equipped with the 4th gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System is the world's first 5G modem-RF solution to reach 10 Gigabit download speeds. Snapdragon 8 features the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System supporting the fastest Wi-Fi speeds available up to 3.6 Gbps over Wi-Fi 6 and 6E to ensure games and apps perform smoothly, even with multiple devices on one network, the company claims.

Coming back to realme GT 2 Pro, the smartphone is likely to include dual 50MP sensors and an 8MP camera setup. The device is also expected to have a GR lens that should deliver the best shooting performance by reducing ghosting, multi-coating on all surfaces, and providing resistance against backlighting.

The device is also expected to feature a 32MP front camera and a 5000mAh battery with 125W UltraDart charging.

The realme GT 2 Pro may feature a 6.8-inch 120Hz WQHD+ OLED display. The device was listed recently on AnTuTu showing it will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor backed by 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage.

