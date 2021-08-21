realme GT 5G impresses with strong performance, design

New Delhi, Aug 21 Fast-growing smartphone brand realme has now unveiled a new smartphone realme GT 5G to boost 5G adoption along with offering some strong and impressive specifications for the users in India.

The realme GT 5G comes in Dashing Silver and Dashing Blue colours in 8GB+128GB storage variant, priced at Rs 37,999 along with a dual-tone leather design variant, Racing Yellow, in 12GB+256GB variant at Rs 41,999.

The smartphone brand offers impressive phones, and has recently surpassed OPPO for the fourth slot with shipment growth of 175 per cent year-over-year

