Realme Narzo 30 5G now available in new variant in India

By IANS | Published: August 23, 2021 01:15 PM2021-08-23T13:15:06+5:302021-08-23T13:25:14+5:30

New Delhi, Aug 23 Smartphone maker Realme on Monday announced the availability of a second storage variant of Narzo 30 5G (4GB+ 64GB) priced at Rs 13,999 in the Indian market.

The Narzo 30 5G (4GB+64GB) variant will be available for grabs starting August 24 on Flipkart, realme.com and mainline channels.

The Narzo 30 5G debuted in June this year in a 6GB+128GB variant. Earlier this month, Realme also announced a new variant of the Narzo 30 4G.

The new variant has been launched on the occasion of celebrating 100 million fans with Realme Fan Festival starting August 24-28, the company said in a statement.

The Narzo 30 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 600 nits of brightness. It has support for a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The smartphone houses a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit.

On the front, the device has a 16 MP selfie camera. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge support.

The device runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and more.

