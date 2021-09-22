realme no. 6 smartphone brand globally, aims to ship 300M units: CEO

New Delhi, Sep 22 Riding high on the success of new launches, realme, which is now among the top six global smartphone brands, is targeting to ship 300 million handsets by 2023, a top executive said on Wednesday.

According to Madhav Sheth Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe, the company will continue to focus on its core strength to provide users with the best product with the most value in its segment.

"realme's expansion strategy is targeting 300 million handsets by 2023. We are aiming to achieve a dual 100 million by shipping another 100 million handsets by the end of 2022 and completing the same milestone within the 2023 calendar year," Sheth told .

According to market research firm Counterpoint, realme took the sixth spot with 15 million shipments and 135.1 per cent year-over-year

