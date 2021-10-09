Samsung 3nm chips expected to arrive in H1 2022

New Delhi, Oct 9 Samsung has announced that it will start producing customers' first 3nm-based chip designs in the first half of 2022, while its second generation of 3nm is expected in 2023.

Compared with the 5nm process, the 3nm gate-all-around (GAA) node boosts performance by 30 per cent, lowers power consumption 50 per cent and takes up 35 per cent less space, the company claimed in a statement.

Newly added to Samsung's technology roadmap, the 2nm process node with MBCFET is in the early stages of development with mass production in 2025

"We will increase our overall production capacity and lead the most advanced technologies while taking silicon scaling a step further and continuing technological innovation by application," Siyoung Choi, President and Head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

Choi noted 3nm products will be produced at its fab in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, which is being expanded.

"Amid further digitalization prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic, our customers and partners will discover the limitless potential of silicon implementation for delivering the right technology at the right time," Choi added.

The current generation of smartphones from Samsung and Apple (manufactured by Samsung, Qualcomm, and TSMC) are powered by SoC's built on the 5nm process.

