Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G to heat up '5G' phone war in India

New Delhi, Sep 27 India to reach around 40 million 5G smartphone shipments, which is around 24 per cent of the total, by end of 2021, up from around 3.5 million in 2020. To strengthen their position in the 5G smartphone market, companies have already started launching 5G enabled phones in different segments.

Now, following the smartphone industry trend Samsung has launched mid-range 'Galaxy A52s 5G' in the country. Galaxy A52s 5G is the second 5G smartphone in Samsung's Galaxy A Series portfolio to offer Samsung 5G guarantee.

Galaxy A52s 5G comes with popular innovations like 120Hz refresh rate, Infinity-O display, 64MP quad camera with OIS, water and dust resistant IP67 rating and more.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India has been set at Rs 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB model that is priced at Rs 37,499. The smartphone comes in awesome black, awesome violet and awesome white colour options.

We used the 8GB + 128GB in awesome black for around a week and here is what we think about the latest 5G smartphone in the market.

The smartphone scores really decent marks thanks to its awesome black colour and a glossy finish.

Talking about key placement, the power button and the volume rockers are present on the right side, there is nothing on the left side.

The dual SIM slot and the secondary microphone are on the top. The 3.5mm audio jack, primary microphone, USB Type-C port and the loudspeaker grill are on the bottom. The earpiece grill is on the top edge, which doubles as up as a secondary speaker.

It has an in-display fingerprint scanner, which is quick to unlock the phone

Galaxy A52s 5G features a bright 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The display also comes with Gorilla Glass 5 for superior durability. The display overall has good colour output, and the viewing angles are conventional.

If you love watching OTT content on a smartphone, this Galaxy smartphone won't disappoint you.

For the camera, the phone sports a quad rear camera setup. It features a 64MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The A52s will be capable of capturing 4K videos. In addition, it houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout in the display.

The 64MP main camera is equipped with OIS

