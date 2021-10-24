Samsung Galaxy F42 5G to impress mid-segment users

New Delhi, Oct 24 In a bid to offer 5G support to mid-segment smartphone users, South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled Galaxy F42 5G in India in two storage variants.

The 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 20,999 and 8GB+128GB is available for Rs 22,999 in two colours matte black and matte aqua.

The smartphone comes with a 64MP triple camera with night mode, 6.6-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 12 bands 5G support.

We used the smartphone with 8GB+128GB variant in matte aqua colour for a while and here's how it fared.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G comes with a water-drop notch and a thin bezel. The power bottom and volume rockers are placed on the right edge, SIM slot is on the left. A 3.5mm jack, Type-C port and a speaker grille are placed on the back edge.

At the back, there's a matte-textured rear panel and a square-shaped camera bump placed on the top left and the company's branding on the bottom.

The matte aqua colour adds a casual look to the device. It also keeps the smartphone away from smudges.

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It offers 1080 x 2408 pixels screen resolution.

We did not face any difficulty with the brightness of the smartphone when viewed from different angles under direct sunlight.

As far as the cameras are concerned, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G sports a triple-camera module that includes a 64MP primary camera, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth lens.

We found that the smartphone that can capture images with good levels of detail. The images clicked from the rear sensor were nice and clear under direct sunlight or bright light as well as low light conditions.

For selfies and video calling, there's an 8MP camera that performs well in daylight conditions.

The camera app also has a variety of camera modes like Hyperlapse, Slow Motion, Food Mode, Night Mode, Panorama and Pro Mode that lets consumers express themselves like never before.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor a mainstream smartphone 5G chip to ensure everyone can benefit from essential connectivity features 5G Carrier Aggregation

