Samsung Galaxy S21 series receiving August 2021 security patch

Seoul, Aug 1 After releasing the August 2021 Android security patch for the Galaxy A52 and A72, the company has now rolled out the latest security patch to three more smartphones Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The new build carrying the August 2021 security patch comes with firmware version G99x0ZCU2AUGE and the update for the S21 Ultra requires a download of about 300MB.l, GSMArena reported.

The update is currently seeding in China and should begin rolling in Hong Kong and Taiwan in a few days, with the rollout expected to expand to more countries in a couple of weeks.

All three devices are 5G ready and are powered with Samsung's own state-of-the-art Exynos 2100 chipset.

The top-end model Galaxy S21 Ultra in 12GB+256GB was launched at Rs 105,999 (Phantom Black, Sliver colours) while Galaxy S21 Ultra (16GB+512GB) variant was launched for Rs 116,999 (Phantom Black colour).

The device has a quad rear camera (ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses) that features an upgraded 108MP pro sensor, from which you can capture 12-bit HDR photos with 64 times richer colour data and more than three times wider dynamic range.

Galaxy S features a 6.2-inch display while Galaxy S21+ sports an expanded 6.7-inch display and a larger battery.

