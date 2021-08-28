Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ to feature 3x optical zoom: Report
Seoul, Aug 28 South Korean tech giant Samsung is planning to launch its next premium flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 as well as S22+. A new report has now claimed that the upcoming series may feature a new 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom capabilities as opposed to a high resolution sensor with poor optical zoom.
According to GalaxyClub.nl, Samsung is planning to take a different approach on the Galaxy S22/S22+ models that will arrive early next year. The report quoted sources as saying that the Galaxy S22 series smartphones will pack a 10MP telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom rather than the hybrid zoom of the Galaxy S20/S21 era.
In addition, the report also confirmed an earlier rumour last week that the Galaxy S22/S22+ models will be equipped with a 50MP main camera.
Previous rumours suggested that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to continue the dual 10-megapixel telephoto camera setup on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. One of the lens will be a periscope lens that will offer 10x optical zoom.
Galaxy S22+ is expected to be equipped with a 4500 mAh battery and will be powered by an Exynos 2200 chipset integrated with AMD mRNDA GPU. In terms of software, Galaxy S22 will be pre-installed with OneUI 4.x based on Android 12.
