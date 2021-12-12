Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup's colour options, memory configurations out
By ANI | Published: December 12, 2021 04:07 PM2021-12-12T16:07:56+5:302021-12-12T16:15:02+5:30
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 family is supposed to arrive soon and quite some information regarding the specs and design has already been revealed.
As per GSM Arena, a new update is here to fill in the gaps and those gaps would be the colour options and memory variants.
The beefiest version called Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a 14.6" display will be offered only in Dark Gray, while the 12GB/512GB memory variant is reserved only for the 5G-enabled model.
The 8GB/128GB iteration will be available in both, 5G and Wi-Fi only options.
The 12.4-inch Tab S8+ is getting just one 8GB/128GB memory version with Wi-Fi only or 5G flavours but will have two colours - Dark Gray and Silver. The same goes for the Tab S8 11", colours and memory-wise.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor