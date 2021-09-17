Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to feature 14.6-inch OLED display: Report

New Delhi, Sep 17 South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch three Galaxy Tab S8 tablets alongside the Galaxy S22 smartphones.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (SM-X906B) will have a 14.6-inch OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The display will have 2,960 x 1,848 px resolution (that's a 16:10 aspect ratio), reports GSMArena.

The tablet will be powered by an 11,500 mAh battery and will come with 45W fast charging support.

The panel on the Tab S8 Ultra is an OLED display, although, the base Tab S8 will feature a TFT panel.

In addition, the Tab S8+ will also sport an OLED panel while every model is expected to feature support for 120Hz high refresh rate.

The device may run Android 12 OS out of the box with OneUI 4.0 on top.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series and Galaxy S22 series smartphones could launch either in January or February 2022.

Previous rumours suggested that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to continue the dual 10MP telephoto camera setup on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

One of the lenses will be a periscope lens that will offer 10x optical zoom.

Galaxy S22+ is expected to be equipped with a 4500 mAh battery. In terms of software, Galaxy S22 will be pre-installed with OneUI 4.x based on Android 12.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor