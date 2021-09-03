Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: A mix of solid specs, stylish design
By IANS | Published: September 3, 2021 02:18 PM2021-09-03T14:18:02+5:302021-09-03T14:25:22+5:30
New Delhi, Sep 3 To give the users multiple ways to create a mobile experience that's truly their ...
New Delhi, Sep 3 To give the users multiple ways to create a mobile experience that's truly their own, South Korean tech giant Samsung has recently unveiled the new next-generation foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, with top-end features as well as a best-in-class design language.
For the first time on a foldable smartphone, you can now write down your idea or draw sketches with the S Pen.
The S Pen for Galaxy Z Fold3 comes in two options S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro and has to be bought separately.
While Galaxy Fold3 5G
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app