Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: A mix of solid specs, stylish design

New Delhi, Sep 3 To give the users multiple ways to create a mobile experience that's truly their own, South Korean tech giant Samsung has recently unveiled the new next-generation foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, with top-end features as well as a best-in-class design language.

For the first time on a foldable smartphone, you can now write down your idea or draw sketches with the S Pen.

The S Pen for Galaxy Z Fold3 comes in two options S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro and has to be bought separately.

While Galaxy Fold3 5G

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor