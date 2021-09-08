Samsung launches new microSD cards with upgraded performance

Seoul, Sep 8 Samsung Electronics Co, the world's leading memory chip producer, on Wednesday said it has released new microSD cards with enhanced performance and durability.

The South Korean tech giant introduced new PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD cards for expanded storage on devices including smartphones, tablets, action cameras, and drones.

PRO Plus microSD cards are recommended for content creators, according to Samsung, as they offer faster read and write speeds than predecessors. They will deliver up to 160 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 120MB/s, respectively. The products will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities, reports Yonhap news agency.

EVO Plus microSD cards are designed more for day-to-day use and provide transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s, which is 1.3 times faster sequential read speed when compared to the previous version. They will be offered with 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacity.

Samsung said the latest microSD cards offer six-proof protection, which is two more layers of protection than the previous generation, and will be able to withstand water, extreme temperatures, X-ray, wear out, drops and magnetic impact.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor