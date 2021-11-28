Samsung likely to double shipments of Exynos processors in 2022

Seoul, Nov 28 South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly pushing to increase the number of Galaxy phones with Exynos power.

According to Android Authority, this could lead to Samsung doubling shipments of Exynos processors in 2022.

As per the report, it is believed that this move was partly made as a result of the global chipset shortage, allowing Samsung to reduce its reliance on chipsets from the likes of Qualcomm.

Samsung traditionally sticks to either Qualcomm or its in-house Exynos chipsets for its high-end smartphones, with the likes of the US and China gaining Snapdragon variants and the rest of the world getting Exynos models, the report said.

ET News has also reported that Samsung Electronics is pushing to "raise the proportion" of Exynos chipsets in Galaxy phones from 20 per cent to between 50 per cent and 60 per cent.

The outlet added that Samsung's LSI division will therefore more than double shipments of Exynos chipsets in 2022.

Recently, Samsung Electronics said that it has selected the city of Taylor in Texas, the US, as the site of its new $17 billion chip fabrication plant, a move to boost production amid a global chip shortage.

The decision came five months after the tech giant announced a plan to build a second, next-generation chip plant in the US and as the chip supply crunch caused global automobile and consumer electronics companies to slash their production.

