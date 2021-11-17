Samsung One UI 4.0 update coming to India soon, official roadmap revealed

Korean tech giant Samsung recently revealed the Android 12-powered One UI 4 update roadmap for India on its Samsung Members app.

The company confirmed the roadmap, according to which Indian customers can expect One UI 4.0 to drop starting December.

The Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Z Fold 3 will be the first to get Android 12 in India. Customers should receive an update notification in December, assuming everything goes well according to plan.

Availability is subject to change -- the company added at the end of its lengthy list of devices.

Galaxy phones that should get Android 12-powered One UI 4.0 in January 2022 are Galaxy S21/S21+/S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20/20+/S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S10/S10e/S10+, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 20/20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 10/10+, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold, and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Samsung will continue releasing One UI 4.0 for tablets, mid-range and low-cost phones -- Galaxy A/M/F series -- from February 2022.

Samsung has already started rolling out Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 series in countries like the USA and in Europe.

Samsung One UI 4.0 India update schedule:

1. December: Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

2. January: Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Note 10 Lite, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S20 FE 5G

3. February: Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A72

4. April: Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A32, Galaxy F62, Galaxy Tab S7 FE

5. May: Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy A31, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy F42 5G, Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy M52 5G

6. June: Galaxy A21s, Galaxy M51, Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy F41, Galaxy A22, Galaxy F12, Galaxy A22, Galaxy F12, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

7. July: Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01, Galaxy A12, Galaxy F02s, Galaxy M02s, Galaxy M02, Galaxy A03s, Galaxy M12

As per GSM Arena, the stable update will bring a fresh look of the home screen, buttons, menus, and background to the table. Various emojis, GIFs, and stickers have also been added to the keyboard.

For better visibility and customised appearance, One UI 4.0 offers redesigned and upgraded widgets.

( With inputs from ANI )

