Samsung releases new monitor designed for video conferences

Seoul, Sep 14 Samsung Electronics on Tuesday released a new monitor suitable for video meetings as the tech giant aims to expand its presence amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.

Samsung's new monitor, S40VA, comes with a pop-up webcam and microphone on the top of its display. It allows consumers to use it only when needed, offering an enhanced design look and security.

The 24-inch monitor, which comes with an IPS display panel with a viewing angle of 178 degrees, is also installed with a built-in speaker.

The new webcam monitor will be available in major markets in North America, Europe and Southeast Asia. In South Korea, the product will be sold at 380,000 won ($324), reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung said the new monitor boasts an infrared camera with 2 million pixels that also received Windows Hello certification, Microsoft Corp.'s face recognition security tool, allowing people to use login services without entering passwords.

The product also comes with various eye-protection and ergonomic features.

Samsung expects demand for its new webcam monitor to be strong as work-from-home and distance learning have becoming more prevalent amid the prolonged pandemic.

Samsung was the world's fifth-largest PC monitor vendor last year, according to market researcher International Data.

