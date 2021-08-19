Samsung tops Latin American smartphone market in Q2

Seoul, Aug 19 Samsung Electronics was the top smartphone vendor in Latin America in the second quarter, a report showed on Thursday, although its market share dropped from a year earlier.

Samsung represented 37.3 percent of smartphone shipments in Latin America in the April-June period, defending its leading status, according to market tracker Counterpoint Research.

However, its second-quarter market share was down from 42.5 percent a year ago.

"Samsung was the most affected due to the constraints related to its Vietnam factory," said Tina Lu, a principal analyst at Counterpoint Research. "Brazilian manufacturing also had supply issues."

The South Korean tech giant was the leading brand across major Latin American countries, except Mexico and Peru, where the company trailed behind Motorola and Xiaomi, respectively, reports Yonhap news agency.

Motorola was the runner-up in the Latin American smartphone market in the second quarter with a 22.3 percent market share, followed by Xiaomi, which increased its market share to 11.4 percent from 4.9 percent a year earlier.

ZTE came in fourth place with a market share of 4.4 percent followed by Apple with 3.8 percent.

South Korea's LG Electronics, which terminated its money-losing mobile business, was the No. 3 brand in Brazil and Argentina but failed to stay in the top five.

"LG still has some demand, but Samsung, Motorola, ZTE and others are quickly grabbing its volume," Counterpoint Research said.

The market researcher added smartphone shipments in Latin America increased 41.8 percent from a year earlier but declined 6.5 percent compared with the first quarter.

