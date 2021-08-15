Samsung unfolds next-level smartphone experience for Indians

New Delhi, Aug 15 Smartphones have remained more or less the same in look and feel for years, with some tweaking around the display. Samsung is now looking to make the new foldable form factor available at more accessible price points and more and more Ind are now looking forward to flaunting this new lifestyle.

Touted as a big leap both in terms of software and hardware, Samsung has announced to bring Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor