Snapchat launches portal to encourage users toward political campaigns

San Francisco, Oct 6 Popular social media app Snapchat has announced a new "Run for Office" in-app tool to encourage young adults to run for local office in the US.

The main aim of the tool is to solve common problems that young people face when determining whether they want to get involved in local politics or not.

"Powered with information from BallotReady, this simple tool will help Snapchatters explore hundreds of opportunities to run for local office based on the issues they care most about from City Neighborhood Board and Township Council to School Board and State Representative," the company said in a statement.

Any Snapchatter in the US can access Run for Office by opening Snapchat, swiping down on the camera screen to access Snap's in-app games, known as 'Minis,' or simply just searching 'Run for Office' within Snapchat.

The tool comes with 'My Campaign Dashboard' which will show Snapchatters the first steps they need to take to get on the ballot, including filing deadlines and signature requirements, as well as contact information for local election offices.

In addition, Snapchatters will be able to share stickers from this portal to start campaigning on Snapchat with their closest friends.

Currently, the brand has not announced when it will roll out the same tool in other countries.

