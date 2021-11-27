Spotify now ending support 'Car View' mode

San Francisco, Nov 27 Swedish music streaming platform Spotify said that it is 'retiring' Car View, which was introduced at the beginning of 2019, without an immediate replacement.

In a post on its community platform, the company confirmed that it is retiring the feature.

"We can confirm that we are retiring the car view feature. This, however, does not mean we do not want to improve on how our users listen to Spotify while driving. On the contrary, we are actively exploring a variety of new ways to deliver the best in-car listening experience," the post reads.

"Think of retiring car-view as something that needs to happen in an effort to make way for new innovations coming down the track," it added.

"Car View" previously offered support for Spotify to simplify its interface by only showing playback controls, song titles, and other relevant information, reports 9To5Google.

The interface also featured significantly larger touch targets and no distracting elements such as the "Canvas" videos, lyrics and others.

The simplified interface would automatically appear when connected to a car over Bluetooth and could be managed in the Settings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor